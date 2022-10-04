Overview

Dr. Timothy Burke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with Geo Washington University Hospital



Dr. Burke works at Anne Arundel Brain and Spine in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.