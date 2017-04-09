Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Bukowski works at
Locations
Associated Urologists of North Carolina3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 390-7380
Associated Urologists of North Carolina160 Macgregor Pines Dr, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 390-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bukowski operated on my two year old son's inguinal hernia at Blue Ridge Surgery Center. The center was amazing and so was Dr. B. We were extremely nervous but everything went great and a year later his scar isn't even visible. He was great at grouting calm our fears and discuss options etc. It did take longer than I would have liked to get his surgery scheduled.
About Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104843556
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan, Pediatric Urology, MI, USA (1995) -- Research Fellow
- Wayne State University Detroit Mc
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Buffalo
- Georgetown University
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukowski works at
Dr. Bukowski speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.