Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Associates In Dermatology3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 583-1749
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown is kind, personable, professional, and very skilled. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Timothy Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932115821
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- Emory University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.