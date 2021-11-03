Overview

Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.