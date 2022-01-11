Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canon City, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Thomas More Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Surgery Specialist of Fremont County1335 Phay Ave Ste D, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-4061Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is a very knowledgeable, kind, and helpful surgeon. We have used him for multiple issues and never had a problem, just great service. People complain about silly things, but many doctors are quite smart and can be different as far as communication.. that has nothing to do with his skills, knowledge, or abilities. He is quite helpful and a talented surgeon. As far as his staff and office, they are wonderful! Helpful, friendly and fun. (I think the poor reviews were his OLD staff because they are way nicer now!) His office was so helpful, squeezing us in at the last of the year.. kudos!!
About Dr. Timothy Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881633816
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- United States Air Force Academy
