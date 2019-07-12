Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD
Dr. Timothy Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Vincent T Peng MD PC191 Medical Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 604-4000
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Brown is the guy, he listens and asked you if you have a question for him which is just awesome. He brief you about your condition and explain In details what you need to know about your health. I will highly recommend his awesome service.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255392346
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
