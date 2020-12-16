Dr. Timothy Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Brady, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Brady, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Locations
St Louis Center for Clinical Research10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and truly showed compassion.
About Dr. Timothy Brady, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518056258
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
