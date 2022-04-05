Dr. Timothy Bradford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bradford, MD
Dr. Timothy Bradford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 944-9871Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Urology Specialist of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 445-8031
Virginia Urology8152 Pleasant Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 362-8314
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Timothy Bradford my Oncologist, gave me the medical services I thought was God telling and talking to me. From November of 2009-2014 Dr Bradford read and reviewed every single medical reports that he received from my other Specialist, National Institute of Health Bethesda Md, Liver Doctor and performed my surgery that was aggressive and had other physicians there because I couldn’t have a major test needed due to a piece of medal. My doctor(s) were lead by Gods hands to bring me through that surgery without any Complications. R Kidney and R Adrenal was removed an aggressive cancer I knew everything about before surgery was performed. Thank you Dr Bradford.
- Royal Melbourne Hospital
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Bradford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradford.
