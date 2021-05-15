Dr. Braden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Braden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Braden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Braden works at
Locations
Knoxville Neurology Specialists Pllc501 20th St Ste 505, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-0157
Fort Sanders Regional Hosp EM1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-0157
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a very good Dr!
About Dr. Timothy Braden, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932381563
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Braden works at
