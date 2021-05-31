Overview

Dr. Timothy Bowers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bowers works at BLUE RIDGE SURGICAL CLINIC in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.