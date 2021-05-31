Dr. Timothy Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bowers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Blue Ridge Surgical Clinic172 Linden Dr Ste 105, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 723-8778
Winchester Medical Center1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good office, great Doctor, very personable. Going back to him for additional surgeries. I have no reservations about recommending him to friends
About Dr. Timothy Bowers, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801843271
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bowers works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.