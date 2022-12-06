Dr. Timothy Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bowen, MD
Dr. Timothy Bowen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System and National Park Medical Center.
Cardiology Assocs Hot Springs130 MEDICAL PARK PL, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 625-3400
- 2 121 Cordoba Center Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Directions (501) 915-0837
Clint A Netherland MD Pllc1400 PERSHING HWY, Smackover, AR 71762 Directions (501) 625-3400
- Mena Regional Health System
- National Park Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bowen is great, he listens to all of my questions.
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.