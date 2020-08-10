Overview

Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Bollom works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.