Overview

Dr. Timothy Bohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Bohn works at Richard E. Jacobs Health Center In Avon in Avon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.