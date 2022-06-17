See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Englewood, FL
Dr. Timothy Blain, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Blain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Sait Francis Medical Center

Dr. Blain works at Timothy A Blain MD in Englewood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Primary Care LLC
    779 Medical Dr Ste 2, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 698-6363
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Osteopenia
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Osteopenia
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breathing Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shave Biopsy of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 17, 2022
Wonderful experience. We don't dread going to appointments. We appreciate his candor and compassion. His wealth of knowledge is impressive and he provides a vision forward towards prioritizing our health.
Cynthia Scully — Jun 17, 2022
Photo: Dr. Timothy Blain, MD
About Dr. Timothy Blain, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558451849
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Sait Francis Medical Center
Undergraduate School
  • University of Illinois at Urbana
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Blain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blain works at Timothy A Blain MD in Englewood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blain’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

