Dr. Timothy Black, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Black, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain Crest Foot & Ankle1628 Elk Creek Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 528-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
A wonderful Foot & Ankle Dr. Exceptional bed side manners. Takes his time with his patients,listen to them. Wonderful Human Being !!!
About Dr. Timothy Black, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578753091
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.