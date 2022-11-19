Overview

Dr. Timothy Bhattacharyya, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Bhattacharyya works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.