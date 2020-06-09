See All Ophthalmologists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Bevis works at Piedmont Eye Surgical and Laser Center in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Thomasville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Corneal Diseases and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Eye Surgical and Laser Pllc
    1002 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 854-4441
    Carolina Regional Heart Center LLC
    1219 Lexington Ave Ste C, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 854-4441

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Senile Cataracts

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Bevis is a very professional and knowledgeable doctor. He always answers my questions in a way I can understand. Very nice personality. I have been going to Dr Bevis for about 7 or 8 years now. I definitely recommend him
    L. Smith — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Bevis, MD

    Ophthalmology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1598710923
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Bevis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevis has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Corneal Diseases and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

