Overview

Dr. Timothy Betz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.