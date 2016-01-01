See All Podiatrists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bernard works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134148869
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kasier Permanente Medical Center
Internship
  • Parkview Hospital
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Bernard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bernard works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bernard’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

