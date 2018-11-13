Dr. Timothy Bell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bell, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
Jones Anesthesia Inc7001 Rogers Ave Ste 502, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 484-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
The BEST in the River Valley! He delivered both of my babies. Very very knowledge. As problems arised he made the best decision and both of my babies were delivered very healthy! And he has a great personality! We LOVE Dr. Bell!!
About Dr. Timothy Bell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740224831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.