Overview

Dr. Timothy Bell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Bell works at Eastside OB/GYN in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.