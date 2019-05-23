Overview

Dr. Timothy Beals, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park City Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Beals works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.