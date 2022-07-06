Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beacham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from 2005 - University of Mississippi|2005 - University of Mississippi|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Vitality Pain Center279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 100, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9354Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have had sacroiliac and lumbar back issues for years. I have seen many orthopedists who sent me to various pain clinics. Some pain physicians even went so far as to argue with the treatment my orthopedist wanted me to have. Since then I have been referred to Dr. Timothy Beacham. I have been his patient in both Louisville and Frankfort. He is an incredibly gifted and compassionate doctor with a vast knowledge of pain disorders. He is flexible, empathetic, a problem solver and listens to what the patient has to say. In my experience, we as patients are often forced to choose between doctors who care but are mediocre, or doctors who are excellent physicians but lack the necessary care and concern. Dr. Beacham is both. It has been a long journey but I am so very grateful to have found him!
About Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1669670360
Education & Certifications
- 2010 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|2010 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|Pain Medicine|Pain Medicine
- 2009 - University of Mississippi Medical Center
- 2006 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|2006 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|Anesthesiology|Anesthesiology
- 2005 - University of Mississippi|2005 - University of Mississippi|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beacham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beacham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beacham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beacham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beacham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beacham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beacham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.