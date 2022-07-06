See All Anesthesiologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from 2005 - University of Mississippi|2005 - University of Mississippi|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Beacham works at Vitality Pain Center in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitality Pain Center
    279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 100, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 306-9354
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2022
    I have had sacroiliac and lumbar back issues for years. I have seen many orthopedists who sent me to various pain clinics. Some pain physicians even went so far as to argue with the treatment my orthopedist wanted me to have. Since then I have been referred to Dr. Timothy Beacham. I have been his patient in both Louisville and Frankfort. He is an incredibly gifted and compassionate doctor with a vast knowledge of pain disorders. He is flexible, empathetic, a problem solver and listens to what the patient has to say. In my experience, we as patients are often forced to choose between doctors who care but are mediocre, or doctors who are excellent physicians but lack the necessary care and concern. Dr. Beacham is both. It has been a long journey but I am so very grateful to have found him!
    Teresa Bottom — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669670360
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2010 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|2010 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|Pain Medicine|Pain Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 2009 - University of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • 2006 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|2006 - University of Mississippi Medical Center|Anesthesiology|Anesthesiology
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 2005 - University of Mississippi|2005 - University of Mississippi|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beacham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beacham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beacham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beacham works at Vitality Pain Center in Frankfort, KY. View the full address on Dr. Beacham’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beacham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beacham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beacham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beacham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

