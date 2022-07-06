Overview

Dr. Timothy Beacham, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from 2005 - University of Mississippi|2005 - University of Mississippi|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beacham works at Vitality Pain Center in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.