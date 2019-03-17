Overview

Dr. Timothy Bax, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Bax works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.