Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Dch Regional Medical Center and OCH Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bassett works at Southeastern Spine Specialists in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rehab At Work
    1781 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 750-0447
    Whatley Health Services Inc
    809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 722-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
  • Dch Regional Medical Center
  • OCH Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Dropfoot
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I saw Dr. Bassett for my back and he took the time to explain in detail the problem I had and how to fix it. He was honest about the recovery time and what to expect afterwards.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013991892
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
    • University of Central Florida
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

