Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- AL
- Tuscaloosa
- Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD
Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They graduated from University of Central Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle, Dch Regional Medical Center and OCH Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bassett works at
Locations
-
1
Rehab At Work1781 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 750-0447
-
2
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 722-0400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- OCH Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Periacetabular Osteotomy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
- View other providers who treat Laminoforaminotomy
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Dropfoot
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Interlaminar Spacer
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassett?
I saw Dr. Bassett for my back and he took the time to explain in detail the problem I had and how to fix it. He was honest about the recovery time and what to expect afterwards.
About Dr. Timothy Bassett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1013991892
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
- University of Central Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett works at
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bassett speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.