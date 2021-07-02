Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
North County Endocrine Medical Group625 Citracado Pkwy Ste 108, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 743-1431
North County Health Services150 Valpreda Rd Ste 105, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with this doctor for years and years. Highly recommend the Escondido office.
About Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University New York Health Sciences Center
- Saint Lukes Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
