Dr. Timothy Bailey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Mt Sinai School of Medicine.



Dr. Bailey works at Advanced Metabolic Care in Escondido, CA with other offices in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

