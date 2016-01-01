Dr. Timothy Baessler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Baessler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Baessler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Timothy P. Baessler Dpm PC44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 112, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 688-9663
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Baessler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1275670762
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
