Overview

Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Badwey works at Kansas City Orthopaedics Alliance in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.