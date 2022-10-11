See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (158)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Badwey works at Kansas City Orthopaedics Alliance in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 319-7600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis

Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • TriWest Champus
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I am 70 years old and ruptured my Achilles on April 29, 2022. MRI confirmed complete rupture and Dr. Badwey surgically repaired my Achilles on May 2. I was impatient about the rate of heeling, but my age coupled with the natural slow rate of Achilles incision heeling has progressed. I have been in physical therapy to help recover mobility. At age 19 and 27, I had broken my left tibia and fibula on 2 different occasions. That long ago experience was my only bench mark for a ruptured Achilles. At the age of 70, my benchmarks and perhaps memories were inaccurate. My medical questions accompanied by photos sent to Dr. Badwey and his staff were answered promptly, efficiently, and courteously. My nature is one of curiosity and Dr. Badwey was very patient with my inquiries and provided me with confidence and assurance.
    Harold Sprague — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225095557
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tn, Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Wichita, Orthopaedic Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Orthopaedic Surgery, St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washburn University, Topeka, Ks
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Timothy Badwey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badwey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badwey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badwey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badwey works at Kansas City Orthopaedics Alliance in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Badwey’s profile.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Badwey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badwey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badwey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badwey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

