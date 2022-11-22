Dr. Timothy Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Atkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Atkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2011 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Locations
Commonwealth Urology - Frankfort101 Medical Heights Dr Ste A, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 323-6002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atkinson was professional and competent. The procedure went very well. No complications. In the follow-up appointment, he took time to explain and listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Timothy Atkinson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1134428808
Education & Certifications
- 2016 - University of Louisville School of Medicine
- 2012 - University of Louisville School of Medicine
- 2011 - University of Kentucky
- Urology
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.