Dr. Timothy Ashley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Ashley works at Family Practice Associates in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.