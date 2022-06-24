See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Ringgold, GA
Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.

Dr. Ashburn works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates Parkway in Ringgold, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates Parkway
    4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 360, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 841-0050

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hamilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 24, 2022
I have had one visit, and I am really impressed. I have been going to another doctor, but had to change. I found out several things that I haven't been told. I had a chest x-ray and for my next visit in August he is ordering an MRI. He was above and beyond.
Barbara Burnett — Jun 24, 2022
About Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1417242264
Education & Certifications

  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
  • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
  • Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Ashburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ashburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ashburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ashburn works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates Parkway in Ringgold, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ashburn’s profile.

Dr. Ashburn has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashburn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

