Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Am Institute Voice and Ear Rsch
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen 2 other ENTs before. I always felt rushed and not cared for, but Dr. Anderson was just the opposite. He listened to me, answered my questions, called me at home to speak with my husband, and showed empathy. We discussed what was going on in my larynx, explaining what we saw in the laryngoscopy. I felt comfortable in asking questions that were thoroughly answered. Then we discussed treatment options and are currently moving forward with treatment. Dr. Anderson is a wonderful doctor - and human being.
About Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD
Education & Certifications
- Am Institute Voice and Ear Rsch
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Otolaryngology
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
