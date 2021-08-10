Overview

Dr. Timothy Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Am Institute Voice and Ear Rsch



Dr. Anderson works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.