Dr. Timothy Alton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Alton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Alton works at
Locations
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alton gave me my life back! At age 49, both of my knees were shot due to chronic health issues caused by fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis. Several orthopedic doctors told me I was "too young" for knee replacements. But my quality of life was miserable! As soon as I met Dr. Alton, I could tell he was different. He listened to me. He spent time with me. He said he could help me. Finally, someone was willing to help me! Within seven months I had both knees replaced and I managed a 2-mile hike with my husband the day before my last visit with Dr. Alton. I used to not even be able to clean my house without severe pain, so I never would have even considered a 2-mile hike previously. Now, my husband and I can plan hikes every weekend. Thank you, Dr. Alton. You are not just a life saver, but you are my life giver!
About Dr. Timothy Alton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730404286
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center Orthopedic Traumatology and Fracture Care
- University of Washington
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alton works at
Dr. Alton has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.