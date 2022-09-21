See All Hand Surgeons in Bangor, ME
Dr. Timothy Allen, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at DownEast Orthopedic Associates in Bangor, ME with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Down East Orthopedic Associates PA
    78 Ridgewood Dr, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 307-8906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Frisco Hand Center, PLLC
    3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 501, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release
De Quervain's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Very good initial visit I can comment better after the procedure is done.
    JOHN ROBINSON — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Allen, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871522490
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • University of Colorado
    • Hand Surgery
