Dr. Timothy Alikakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Alikakos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Libertyville Office755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 263, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 918-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alikakos?
Excellent physician. Listens intently and answers all of our questions. Thank you so much. Literally saved my health.
About Dr. Timothy Alikakos, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1427043223
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr|Luth Gen Hosp
- Luth Gen Hosp
- Luth Gen Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
