See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (41)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Otago, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Alexander works at South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    915 Middle River Dr Ste 213, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 565-7575
  2. 2
    Dr. Timothy Alexander Plastic Surgery
    3862 Sheridan St # A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 589-0722
  3. 3
    Timothy A. Alexander, M.D.
    11098 Biscayne Blvd Ste 206, Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 756-8743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Dr. Alexander is amazing. I had an awesome experience at the office and all the nurses were very experienced. I love my results!!
    — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alexander to family and friends

    Dr. Alexander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alexander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134345028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • "Plastic Surgery Associate" Dr Thomas Baker & Dr. Howard Gordon, USA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Lukes Hospital Registrar in Plastic Surgery Bradford, England All Facets Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery House Surgeon, Napier Hospital, New Zealand
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Otago, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Alexander, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.