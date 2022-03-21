Dr. Timothy Adams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Adams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Timothy Adams, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Queensbury, NY.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Queensbury NY123 Quaker Rd Ste 101, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 362-5556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I went to Dr. Adams for a consultation on March 15, 2022. They recommended I have my wisdom tooth extracted that day, because it was infected. I was very hesitant, but Dr. Adams and his assistant - Adrianna - were very reassuring and kind. The tooth was out before I knew it! Barely any pain and the care and concern was above and beyond anything like I have experienced before. I highly recommend Dr. Adams and his whole staff.
About Dr. Timothy Adams, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1508121534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.