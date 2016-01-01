Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD is a dermatologist in Urbandale, IA. Dr. Abrahamson completed a residency at Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Mac Neal Mem Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at Greater Des Moines Dermatology PC and is affiliated with Children's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Greater Des Moines Dermatology PC2424 128TH ST, Urbandale, IA 50323 Directions (515) 243-8676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
About Dr. Timothy Abrahamson, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245239623
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Mac Neal Mem Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- MacNeal Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- WARTBURG COLLEGE
Admitting Hospitals
- Children's Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center - West Lakes
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Methodist West Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrahamson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahamson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahamson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrahamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrahamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrahamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.