Dr. Timothea Ryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at ReFocus Eye Health in Meriden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.