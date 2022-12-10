Dr. Timothea Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothea Ryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothea Ryan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
-
1
Meriden Office546 S Broad St Ste 1D, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 235-2511
-
2
Advanced Eye Physicians235 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 271-3103
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
Dr. Ryan and her staff handled my cataract surgery smoothly and with great results. They made an anxious person feel very comfortable. Finding doctors that are both highly skilled and caring is really hard these days, but Dr. Ryan is one of those professionals.
About Dr. Timothea Ryan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427170596
Education & Certifications
- Tufts/New England Eye Center: Opthamic Consultants
- North Shore University Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.