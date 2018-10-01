Dr. Timmy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timmy Nguyen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Flinders University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent experience, has kept my partner alive for years beyond other prognosis
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1831243112
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine: Gainesville Fl
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
- Flinders University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Oncology
