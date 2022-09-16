Dr. Timmeni Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timmeni Stevens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timmeni Stevens, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, OK and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Utica Park Clinic701 E Main St, Jenks, OK 74037 Directions (918) 298-2603Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A more caring and competent surgeon would be hard to find. Thank you, for being so kind.
About Dr. Timmeni Stevens, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa, OK
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, OK
- Northeastern State University, Broken Arrow, OK
