Dr. Timithy Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timithy Dunham, MD
Overview
Dr. Timithy Dunham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Dunham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Eye Institute7400 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunham?
Dr. Dunham is very caring and friendly. His staff are all representative of his very high standards for quality patient care and treatment. He is very good at explaining your diagnosis and treatment in plain understandable terms and welcomes your questions. He's funny too.
About Dr. Timithy Dunham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1477569424
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunham works at
Dr. Dunham has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dunham speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.