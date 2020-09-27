Dr. Baman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timir Baman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timir Baman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.
Locations
1
Osf Medical Group-heartcare Midwest5405 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-4410
2
Osf Galesburg Clinic3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 343-7775
3
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Osf Cardiovascular Institute - Pekin3422b Court St, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 346-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baman was very professional but he answered our questions in a layman's manner . He was friendly and informative.
About Dr. Timir Baman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1831230812
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
