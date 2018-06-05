Dr. Tim West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim West, MD
Dr. Tim West, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly respect Dr. West. He is all about respecting your needs and going out of the way to help you. I was expecting him to schedule a surgery, but he said surgery is the last option you want and directed me to a gasterologist to find out what is going on with me. If I ever did have to have surgery, I would want Dr. West. He is very caring and very trust worthy.
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1275547424
- Parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Tech University
