Dr. Tim Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Wichita Urology - West Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.