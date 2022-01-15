Dr. Tim Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tim Richardson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 745-3241
-
2
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 745-3243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richardson explained my upcoming vasectomy really well, and was easy to talk to!
About Dr. Tim Richardson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1508985417
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Kansas Medical School
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
