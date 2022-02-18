Dr. Tim Revels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Revels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tim Revels, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and had great bedside manners!! I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Tim Revels, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu School Of Med New Orleans
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
