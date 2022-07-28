Overview

Dr. Tim Puckett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Puckett works at NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.