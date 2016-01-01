Overview

Dr. Tim Pan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WORTH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Pan works at ANDERSON EYE ASSOC in Bay City, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.