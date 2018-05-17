Overview

Dr. Tim Paden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paden works at Burnett Lincoln & Paden Clinic in Mountain Home, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.