Dr. Tim McClellan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim McClellan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Wichita Falls GI Associates1104 Brook Ave Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 687-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. T. McClellan for a couple of years. Both health issues I've had were normally fatal. He has saved my life both times. I can assure you he goes above and beyond for his patients, something we patients are seeing less and less of. He is compassionate and genuinely caring. Extremely high recommendation.
About Dr. Tim McClellan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
