Dr. Tim Matatov, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tim Matatov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Matatov works at Glen A. Halvorson MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 576-4310
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Breast & Aesthetics
    2801 E Camelback Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 576-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Treatment frequency



Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Honest, compassionate, informative, patient. Dr. Matatov is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been to. He is an excellent surgeon he is efficient, extremely smart and caring. He will tell you exactly what to expect from your surgery. And in my experience he way over delivers! The doctor and his team went above and beyond to care for me and my needs. I am forever grateful to Dr. Tim Matatov and his office staff.
    About Dr. Tim Matatov, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1104093301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tim Matatov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matatov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matatov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matatov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matatov works at Glen A. Halvorson MD in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Matatov’s profile.

    Dr. Matatov has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matatov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Matatov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matatov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matatov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matatov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

