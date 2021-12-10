Dr. Tim Matatov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matatov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Matatov, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim Matatov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Tim Matatov Md. Professional Corporation4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 576-4310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Breast & Aesthetics2801 E Camelback Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 576-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Honest, compassionate, informative, patient. Dr. Matatov is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been to. He is an excellent surgeon he is efficient, extremely smart and caring. He will tell you exactly what to expect from your surgery. And in my experience he way over delivers! The doctor and his team went above and beyond to care for me and my needs. I am forever grateful to Dr. Tim Matatov and his office staff.
About Dr. Tim Matatov, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1104093301
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
