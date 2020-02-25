Dr. Tim Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Lovell, MD
Dr. Tim Lovell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Inland Orthopaedics820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Gritman Medical Center
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lovell was recommended to me by another very competent doctor that referred to him as "Mr. Hip", meaning he was the best in Spokane. I was told he was the doctor that people went to when other doctors surgeries went bad and had to be redone. My limping and pain finally "made" me contact Dr. Lovell's office. Every step of the way, from the initial ex-ray to the surgery was accomplished and communicated beyond my expectations. Dr. Lovell's bedside manor is second to none. He gave me all the time I needed to be comfortable with the steps needed for the surgery. He is a perfectionist with all that he does and will not compromise or negotiate his recommended steps for recovery. It is now five months since my surgery and am back to activities that I was not sure I would be able to do ever again prior to the surgery. Discounting the normal pain related to the recovery, which only lasted a couple of weeks, I can not point out a negative aspect of this experience.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326030743
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.
